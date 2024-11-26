Utah Tech Trailblazers square off against the Denver Pioneers

Denver Pioneers (3-4) vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-6) Saint George, Utah; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -1;…

Denver Pioneers (3-4) vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-6)

Saint George, Utah; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -1; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver and Utah Tech square off in Saint George, Utah.

The Trailblazers are 1-6 in non-conference play. Utah Tech is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Pioneers are 3-4 in non-conference play. Denver is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Utah Tech is shooting 37.6% from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points lower than the 47.2% Denver allows to opponents. Denver averages 74.6 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 77.4 Utah Tech allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Gonsalves is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 12.3 points.

Isaiah Addo-Ankrah averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

