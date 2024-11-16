Utah Tech Trailblazers set to play the Wyoming Cowboys Saturday

Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-2) at Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -9.5; over/under…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-2) at Wyoming Cowboys (2-1)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -9.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays Utah Tech.

Wyoming went 15-17 overall last season while going 9-5 at home. The Cowboys averaged 5.2 steals, 2.5 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Utah Tech finished 4-12 in WAC action and 4-13 on the road last season. The Trailblazers averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 2.6 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

