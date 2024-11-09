Utah Tech Trailblazers host the New Mexico State Aggies in non-conference action

New Mexico State Aggies (1-0) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-1) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

New Mexico State Aggies (1-0) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-1)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech hosts New Mexico State in out-of-conference play.

Utah Tech finished 11-20 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Trailblazers shot 44.7% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range last season.

New Mexico State finished 13-19 overall with a 1-13 record on the road a season ago. The Aggies allowed opponents to score 72.4 points per game and shot 42.1% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.