Utah Tech plays New Mexico State in non-conference matchup

New Mexico State Aggies (1-0) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-1)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech and New Mexico State face off in non-conference action.

Utah Tech went 11-20 overall a season ago while going 6-7 at home. The Trailblazers allowed opponents to score 77.1 points per game and shoot 44.1% from the field last season.

New Mexico State went 1-13 on the road and 13-19 overall a season ago. The Aggies averaged 67.7 points per game while shooting 42.3% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point distance last season.

