Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) vs. Utah Utes (5-2)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on No. 3 Notre Dame in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Utes have a 5-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Utah has a 5-1 record against teams over .500.

The Fighting Irish have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Notre Dame is second in the ACC scoring 44.7 points per game in the paint led by Hannah Hidalgo averaging 12.0.

Utah averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 5.9 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame averages 30.3 more points per game (88.7) than Utah gives up (58.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianna Kneepkens is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Utes.

Hidalgo is shooting 47.3% and averaging 25.2 points for the Fighting Irish.

