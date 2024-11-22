Utah takes home win streak into matchup with Utah Tech

Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-3) at Utah Utes (3-1) Salt Lake City; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -24.5;…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-3) at Utah Utes (3-1)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -24.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Utah Tech trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

Utah finished 18-2 at home a season ago while going 22-15 overall. The Utes averaged 78.8 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.8% from behind the arc last season.

Utah Tech finished 11-20 overall with a 4-13 record on the road a season ago. The Trailblazers averaged 6.6 steals, 4.3 blocks and 15.3 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.