Utah State Aggies to host the Alcorn State Braves on Wednesday

Alcorn State Braves at Utah State Aggies

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State takes on Alcorn State.

Utah State finished 28-7 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Aggies averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 18.1 bench points last season.

Alcorn State went 13-6 in SWAC action and 7-14 on the road last season. The Braves averaged 11.6 assists per game on 25.5 made field goals last season.

