Utah State Aggies play the Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0) vs. Utah State Aggies (4-0)
Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Utah State will play Iowa at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
Utah State finished 28-7 overall with a 13-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Aggies averaged 79.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.3 last season.
The Hawkeyes have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Iowa scores 86.6 points and has outscored opponents by 18.2 points per game.
