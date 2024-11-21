Live Radio
Utah State Aggies play the Iowa Hawkeyes

The Associated Press

November 21, 2024, 3:41 AM

Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0) vs. Utah State Aggies (4-0)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State will play Iowa at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Utah State finished 28-7 overall with a 13-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Aggies averaged 79.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.3 last season.

The Hawkeyes have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Iowa scores 86.6 points and has outscored opponents by 18.2 points per game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

