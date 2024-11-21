Utah plays Utah Tech, aims for 4th straight home win

Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-3) at Utah Utes (3-1) Salt Lake City; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Utah…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-3) at Utah Utes (3-1)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Utah Tech looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

Utah went 22-15 overall with an 18-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Utes averaged 78.8 points per game last season, 11.0 on free throws and 27.9 from deep.

Utah Tech finished 11-20 overall last season while going 4-13 on the road. The Trailblazers averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 2.6 bench points last season.

