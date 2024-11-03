Utah opens season at home against Alcorn State

Alcorn State Braves at Utah Utes Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah opens the season at…

Alcorn State Braves at Utah Utes

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah opens the season at home against Alcorn State.

Utah finished 18-2 at home a season ago while going 22-15 overall. The Utes averaged 17.5 assists per game on 29.2 made field goals last season.

Alcorn State finished 14-18 overall with a 7-14 record on the road a season ago. The Braves averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 11.2 second-chance points and 7.4 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.