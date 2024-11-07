Utah hosts Central Arkansas following Madsen’s 27-point performance

Central Arkansas Bears (0-1) at Utah Utes (1-0) Salt Lake City; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -27.5;…

Central Arkansas Bears (0-1) at Utah Utes (1-0)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -27.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays Central Arkansas after Gabe Madsen scored 27 points in Utah’s 100-59 win over the Alcorn State Braves.

Utah went 22-15 overall a season ago while going 18-2 at home. The Utes allowed opponents to score 73.2 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

Central Arkansas finished 9-23 overall a season ago while going 4-13 on the road. The Bears allowed opponents to score 78.2 points per game and shot 45.0% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

