Utah hosts Alcorn State to begin season

Alcorn State Braves at Utah Utes Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah starts the season at…

Alcorn State Braves at Utah Utes

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah starts the season at home against Alcorn State.

Utah finished 22-15 overall last season while going 18-2 at home. The Utes averaged 5.9 steals, 4.2 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

Alcorn State finished 14-18 overall a season ago while going 7-14 on the road. The Braves averaged 11.6 assists per game on 25.5 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.