Utah faces Mississippi Valley State, aims for 5th straight home win

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-5) at Utah Utes (4-1)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Mississippi Valley State aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Utes have gone 4-0 at home. Utah is second in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 41.4 rebounds. Keanu Dawes paces the Utes with 9.0 boards.

The Delta Devils are 0-5 in road games. Mississippi Valley State gives up 82.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 33.7 points per game.

Utah averages 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, 6.3 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State has shot at a 37.8% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 33.9% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen is shooting 48.0% and averaging 20.8 points for the Utes.

Arthur Tate is shooting 44.7% and averaging 11.2 points for the Delta Devils.

