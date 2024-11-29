UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros to host Texas State Bobcats Saturday

Texas State Bobcats (2-3) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-3) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT…

Texas State Bobcats (2-3) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-3)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley faces Texas State in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Vaqueros are 2-0 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley is fourth in the Southland scoring 70.8 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Bobcats are 1-1 on the road. Texas State ranks third in the Sun Belt with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Mia Galbraith averaging 3.5.

UT Rio Grande Valley’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Texas State gives up. Texas State averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than UT Rio Grande Valley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kade Hackerott is scoring 15.3 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Vaqueros.

Jaylin Foster is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.