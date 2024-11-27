UT Martin visits No. 7 Tennessee following Lanier’s 25-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-4) at Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -38.5; over/under…

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-4) at Tennessee Volunteers (6-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -38.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Tennessee hosts UT Martin after Chaz Lanier scored 25 points in Tennessee’s 77-62 victory over the Baylor Bears.

The Volunteers have gone 3-0 at home. Tennessee is 6-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Skyhawks are 1-3 on the road. UT Martin is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

Tennessee’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game UT Martin gives up. UT Martin has shot at a 40.0% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 35.3% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lanier is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Volunteers.

Josue Grullon is averaging 18.2 points for the Skyhawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

