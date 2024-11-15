UT Martin takes on Longwood after Grullon’s 24-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) at Longwood Lancers (3-0) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin takes on…

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) at Longwood Lancers (3-0)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin takes on Longwood after Josue Grullon scored 24 points in UT Martin’s 87-69 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

Longwood finished 21-14 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Lancers shot 45.3% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

UT Martin went 21-11 overall last season while going 9-7 on the road. The Skyhawks shot 44.4% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.