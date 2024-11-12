UT Arlington visits USC after Hupstead’s 20-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (1-1) at USC Trojans (2-0) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on…

UT Arlington Mavericks (1-1) at USC Trojans (2-0)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on USC after Troy Hupstead scored 20 points in UT Arlington’s 92-77 loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

USC went 9-6 at home last season while going 15-18 overall. The Trojans averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 31.7 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 11.1 on fast breaks.

UT Arlington finished 20-14 overall with a 5-10 record on the road a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 76.9 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

