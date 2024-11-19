UT Arlington visits Missouri State following White’s 20-point performance

UT Arlington Mavericks (2-2) at Missouri State Bears (2-1) Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1.5;…

UT Arlington Mavericks (2-2) at Missouri State Bears (2-1)

Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts UT Arlington after Dez White scored 20 points in Missouri State’s 111-106 overtime victory against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Missouri State finished 17-16 overall a season ago while going 9-5 at home. The Bears allowed opponents to score 71.3 points per game and shoot 41.6% from the field last season.

UT Arlington went 11-7 in WAC play and 5-10 on the road last season. The Mavericks averaged 76.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.3 last season.

