UT Arlington plays Rhode Island

Rhode Island Rams (6-0) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (3-4)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -8; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island and UT Arlington square off at The Reef at FSCJ South Campus in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Mavericks are 3-4 in non-conference play. UT Arlington ranks third in the WAC with 15.4 assists per game led by Brody Robinson averaging 3.4.

The Rams have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. Rhode Island is 5-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UT Arlington averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game UT Arlington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Wells averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc.

David Green is averaging 16 points and six rebounds for the Rams.

