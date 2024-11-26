UT Arlington Mavericks take on the Murray State Racers

Murray State Racers (3-2) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (2-3) Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -4.5;…

Murray State Racers (3-2) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (2-3)

Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -4.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on Murray State at The Reef at FSCJ South Campus in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Mavericks have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. UT Arlington scores 85.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Racers have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Murray State ranks third in the MVC giving up 65.0 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

UT Arlington averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 5.6 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 6.2 more points per game (84.6) than UT Arlington allows (78.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Wells is shooting 47.0% and averaging 17.6 points for the Mavericks.

Terence Harcum is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Racers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.