USC takes on Cal following Claude’s 26-point performance

California Golden Bears (2-1) at USC Trojans (3-0)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC faces Cal after Desmond Claude scored 26 points in USC’s 98-95 win over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

USC finished 15-18 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Trojans averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 31.7 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 11.1 on fast breaks.

Cal went 13-19 overall with a 3-8 record on the road a season ago. The Golden Bears averaged 12.1 assists per game on 26.0 made field goals last season.

