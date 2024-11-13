USC hosts UT Arlington after Hupstead’s 20-point showing

UT Arlington Mavericks (1-1) at USC Trojans (2-0) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -17.5; over/under…

UT Arlington Mavericks (1-1) at USC Trojans (2-0)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -17.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on USC after Troy Hupstead scored 20 points in UT Arlington’s 92-77 loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

USC went 15-18 overall last season while going 9-6 at home. The Trojans averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 13.6 from the free-throw line and 22.8 from beyond the arc.

UT Arlington finished 5-10 on the road and 20-14 overall a season ago. The Mavericks gave up 73.3 points per game while committing 21.4 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

