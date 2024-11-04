USC hosts Chattanooga to tip off season

Chattanooga Mocs at USC Trojans Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -14.5; over/under is 155 BOTTOM…

Chattanooga Mocs at USC Trojans

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -14.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts Chattanooga in the season opener.

USC finished 9-6 at home last season while going 15-18 overall. The Trojans averaged 7.5 steals, 5.2 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

Chattanooga finished 13-7 in SoCon action and 8-7 on the road last season. The Mocs averaged 78.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.6 last season.

