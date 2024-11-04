Live Radio
USC hosts Chattanooga to tip off season

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 3:43 AM

Chattanooga Mocs at USC Trojans

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -14.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts Chattanooga in the season opener.

USC finished 9-6 at home last season while going 15-18 overall. The Trojans averaged 7.5 steals, 5.2 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

Chattanooga finished 13-7 in SoCon action and 8-7 on the road last season. The Mocs averaged 78.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.6 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

