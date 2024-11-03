USC hosts Chattanooga to open season

Chattanooga Mocs at USC Trojans Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -13.5; over/under is 153.5 BOTTOM…

Chattanooga Mocs at USC Trojans

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -13.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC begins the season at home against Chattanooga.

USC finished 9-6 at home last season while going 15-18 overall. The Trojans allowed opponents to score 74.3 points per game and shoot 43.2% from the field last season.

Chattanooga went 21-12 overall a season ago while going 8-7 on the road. The Mocs averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second-chance points and 6.4 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.