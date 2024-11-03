Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » USC hosts Chattanooga to…

USC hosts Chattanooga to open season

The Associated Press

November 3, 2024, 2:43 AM

Chattanooga Mocs at USC Trojans

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -13.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC begins the season at home against Chattanooga.

USC finished 9-6 at home last season while going 15-18 overall. The Trojans allowed opponents to score 74.3 points per game and shoot 43.2% from the field last season.

Chattanooga went 21-12 overall a season ago while going 8-7 on the road. The Mocs averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second-chance points and 6.4 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up