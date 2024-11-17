USC faces Cal following Claude’s 26-point outing

California Golden Bears (2-1) at USC Trojans (3-0) Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -9.5; over/under…

California Golden Bears (2-1) at USC Trojans (3-0)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -9.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC plays Cal after Desmond Claude scored 26 points in USC’s 98-95 win against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

USC went 15-18 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Trojans averaged 74.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.3 last season.

Cal went 13-19 overall last season while going 3-8 on the road. The Golden Bears averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 28.3 in the paint, 12.3 off of turnovers and 9.7 on fast breaks.

