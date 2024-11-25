USA Today Men’s Top 25 Poll

Dropped out: No. 20 Illinois (4-1); No. 20 St. John’s (5-2); No. 24 Texas Tech (5-1). Others receiving votes: Brigham…

Dropped out: No. 20 Illinois (4-1); No. 20 St. John’s (5-2); No. 24 Texas Tech (5-1).

Others receiving votes: Brigham Young (5-0) 60; Mississippi State (5-0) 43; Texas (5-1) 43; Illinois (4-1) 42; St. John’s (5-2) 40; Texas Tech (5-1) 39; Ohio State (4-1) 38; Saint Mary’s (6-0) 33; Drake (6-0) 23; Memphis (4-0) 21; Nebraska (4-1) 20; Oregon (5-0) 8; Rutgers (4-1) 7; Dayton (5-0) 5; Michigan State (4-1) 4; Georgia (6-1) 3; UCLA (5-1) 3; Nevada (6-1) 2; LSU (5-1) 1; Maryland (5-1) 1; Penn State (5-0) 1; Utah State (5-0) 1.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.