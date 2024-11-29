UNLV squares off against Northwestern

Northwestern Wildcats (5-2) vs. UNLV Rebels (4-2) Tempe, Arizona; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4; over/under is…

Northwestern Wildcats (5-2) vs. UNLV Rebels (4-2)

Tempe, Arizona; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV faces Northwestern in Tempe, Arizona.

The Rebels are 4-2 in non-conference play. UNLV is sixth in the MWC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Cherry averaging 1.8.

The Wildcats have a 5-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Northwestern is 2-2 against opponents with a winning record.

UNLV averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Northwestern allows. Northwestern averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game UNLV gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is scoring 16.5 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Rebels.

Nick Martinelli is shooting 54.4% and averaging 21.4 points for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

