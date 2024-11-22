UNLV Rebels take on the New Mexico State Aggies for cross-conference game

New Mexico State Aggies (3-1) at UNLV Rebels (3-1)
Las Vegas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State faces UNLV for a non-conference matchup.
UNLV went 12-4 at home a season ago while going 21-13 overall. The Rebels gave up 68.9 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.
New Mexico State went 7-10 in CUSA games and 1-13 on the road last season. The Aggies allowed opponents to score 72.4 points per game and shot 42.1% from the field last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.