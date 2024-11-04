UNLV hosts Alabama State for season opener

Alabama State Hornets at UNLV Rebels Las Vegas; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNLV opens the season at home…

Alabama State Hornets at UNLV Rebels

Las Vegas; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV opens the season at home against Alabama State.

UNLV finished 12-4 at home last season while going 21-13 overall. The Rebels averaged 73.6 points per game last season, 34.7 in the paint, 14.6 off of turnovers and 7.9 on fast breaks.

Alabama State went 8-11 in SWAC games and 3-13 on the road a season ago. The Hornets shot 37.0% from the field and 28.1% from 3-point range last season.

