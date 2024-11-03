UNLV begins season at home against Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets at UNLV Rebels Las Vegas; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts Alabama State for the…

Alabama State Hornets at UNLV Rebels

Las Vegas; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts Alabama State for the season opener.

UNLV finished 21-13 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Rebels averaged 73.6 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 33.7% from deep last season.

Alabama State finished 13-19 overall with a 3-13 record on the road last season. The Hornets shot 37.0% from the field and 28.1% from 3-point range last season.

