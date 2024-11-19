UNLV and Pepperdine to meet in out-of-conference game

Pepperdine Waves (1-2) at UNLV Rebels (2-1) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine plays UNLV for a…

Pepperdine Waves (1-2) at UNLV Rebels (2-1)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine plays UNLV for a non-conference matchup.

UNLV finished 21-13 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Rebels averaged 13.2 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

Pepperdine finished 13-20 overall with a 3-8 record on the road a season ago. The Waves averaged 5.1 steals, 2.7 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

