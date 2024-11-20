UNLV and Pepperdine to meet for out-of-conference matchup

Pepperdine Waves (1-2) at UNLV Rebels (2-1) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -16.5; over/under is…

Pepperdine Waves (1-2) at UNLV Rebels (2-1)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -16.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV faces Pepperdine in non-conference play.

UNLV finished 21-13 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Rebels averaged 73.6 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 33.7% from deep last season.

Pepperdine finished 13-20 overall a season ago while going 3-8 on the road. The Waves averaged 13.2 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

