UNC Wilmington visits South Carolina Upstate after Newby’s 33-point showing

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-0) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-3)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Wilmington visit South Carolina Upstate after Donovan Newby scored 33 points in UNC Wilmington’s 92-84 victory against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

South Carolina Upstate went 6-7 at home a season ago while going 10-20 overall. The Spartans averaged 71.0 points per game last season, 31.9 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 10.7 on fast breaks.

UNC Wilmington went 10-6 on the road and 21-10 overall last season. The Seahawks averaged 79.4 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point distance last season.

