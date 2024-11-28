UNC Wilmington takes on San Jose State

San Jose State Spartans (4-2) vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-3) Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC…

San Jose State Spartans (4-2) vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-3)

Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays San Jose State in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

The Seahawks are 4-3 in non-conference play. UNC Wilmington is second in the CAA with 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Isis Fitch averaging 4.0.

The Spartans are 4-2 in non-conference play. San Jose State ranks fifth in the MWC with 13.7 assists per game led by Rylei Waugh averaging 2.8.

UNC Wilmington makes 40.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than San Jose State has allowed to its opponents (34.7%). San Jose State scores 5.8 more points per game (67.7) than UNC Wilmington allows (61.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Henderson is scoring 12.7 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Seahawks.

Finau Tonga is averaging 12.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Spartans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.