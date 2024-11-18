UNC Wilmington takes on No. 1 Kansas after Newby’s 20-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-0) at Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays No.…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-0) at Kansas Jayhawks (4-0)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays No. 1 Kansas after Donovan Newby scored 20 points in UNC Wilmington’s 89-85 win over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

Kansas finished 15-1 at home last season while going 23-11 overall. The Jayhawks averaged 75.6 points per game last season, 13.4 from the free-throw line and 17.1 from beyond the arc.

UNC Wilmington went 21-10 overall last season while going 10-6 on the road. The Seahawks averaged 79.4 points per game last season, 31.4 in the paint, 15.6 off of turnovers and 13.0 on fast breaks.

