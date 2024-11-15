UNC Wilmington takes down South Carolina Upstate 89-85

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Donovan Newby had 20 points in UNC Wilmington’s 89-85 win against South Carolina Upstate on Friday…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Donovan Newby had 20 points in UNC Wilmington’s 89-85 win against South Carolina Upstate on Friday night.

Newby also had five rebounds for the Seahawks (3-0). Khamari McGriff scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Elijah Jamison shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Brit Harris led the way for the Spartans (1-4) with 20 points and eight rebounds. Karmani Gregory added 17 points, five assists and two steals for South Carolina Upstate. Mister Dean had 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Greedy Williams scored 11 points in the first half and UNC Wilmington went into halftime trailing 49-44. Newby scored 18 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.