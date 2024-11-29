UNC Wilmington hosts Wilkerson and Sam Houston

Sam Houston Bearkats (3-3) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-2) Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats…

Sam Houston Bearkats (3-3) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-2)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston visits UNC Wilmington after Lamar Wilkerson scored 22 points in Sam Houston’s 66-63 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Seahawks have gone 2-1 at home. UNC Wilmington ranks fourth in the CAA with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Ross averaging 5.4.

The Bearkats are 2-2 on the road. Sam Houston ranks eighth in the CUSA with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Dorian Finister averaging 7.2.

UNC Wilmington is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.4% Sam Houston allows to opponents. Sam Houston has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 48.4% shooting opponents of UNC Wilmington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Newby is shooting 48.9% and averaging 17.6 points for the Seahawks.

Wilkerson is shooting 47.8% and averaging 20.0 points for the Bearkats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.