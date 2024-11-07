UNC Wilmington hosts Georgia Southern following Montgomery’s 22-point outing

Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington…

Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts Georgia Southern after Bo Montgomery scored 22 points in UNC Wilmington’s 143-91 victory over the Mount Olive Trojans.

UNC Wilmington finished 21-10 overall a season ago while going 10-2 at home. The Seahawks averaged 15.6 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 14.5 bench points last season.

Georgia Southern finished 2-14 on the road and 9-24 overall last season. The Eagles averaged 73.3 points per game last season, 12.6 from the free-throw line and 28.2 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

