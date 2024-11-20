UNC Greensboro visits No. 16 Indiana following Rice’s 23-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Indiana hosts…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (3-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Indiana hosts UNC Greensboro after Myles Rice scored 23 points in Indiana’s 87-71 win against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Indiana finished 19-14 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hoosiers averaged 72.3 points per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 32.4% from 3-point distance last season.

UNC Greensboro went 12-7 in SoCon play and 7-7 on the road a season ago. The Spartans averaged 7.0 steals, 2.5 blocks and 10.3 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.