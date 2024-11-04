UNC Greensboro tips off season at home against FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at UNC Greensboro Spartans Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -6.5;…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at UNC Greensboro Spartans

Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -6.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro begins the season at home against FGCU.

UNC Greensboro went 21-11 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Spartans gave up 69.8 points per game while committing 17.4 fouls last season.

FGCU went 4-10 on the road and 14-18 overall last season. The Eagles averaged 11.6 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second-chance points and 5.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.