UNC Greensboro Spartans take on the San Jose State Spartans

San Jose State Spartans (2-5) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-2) Henderson, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans…

San Jose State Spartans (2-5) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-2)

Henderson, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State and UNC Greensboro square off in Henderson, Nevada.

The UNC Greensboro Spartans are 3-2 in non-conference play. UNC Greensboro is seventh in the SoCon with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Breath averaging 2.8.

The San Jose State Spartans have a 2-5 record in non-conference games. San Jose State is 1-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.3 turnovers per game.

UNC Greensboro scores 73.8 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 69.4 San Jose State gives up. San Jose State has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points above the 36.3% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

Will McClendon is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the San Jose State Spartans, while averaging 13.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

