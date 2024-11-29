UNC Greensboro Spartans take on the Le Moyne Dolphins

Le Moyne Dolphins (0-5) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-2) Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne…

Le Moyne Dolphins (0-5) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-2)

Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne and UNC Greensboro square off in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

The Spartans are 6-2 in non-conference play. UNC Greensboro averages 65.9 points while outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game.

The Dolphins are 0-5 in non-conference play. Le Moyne allows 80.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 36.8 points per game.

UNC Greensboro scores 65.9 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 80.2 Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 3.9 per game UNC Greensboro allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayde Gamble is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Spartans.

Haedyn Roberts is shooting 30.5% and averaging 10.4 points for the Dolphins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

