UNC Greensboro Spartans play the Long Beach State Beach

Long Beach State Beach (1-5) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-2) Henderson, Nevada; Monday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro…

Long Beach State Beach (1-5) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-2)

Henderson, Nevada; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro squares off against Long Beach State in Henderson, Nevada.

UNC Greensboro finished 21-11 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Spartans averaged 75.7 points per game last season, 11.6 from the free-throw line and 30.3 from 3-point range.

The Beach have a 1-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Long Beach State is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.