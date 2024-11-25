UNC Greensboro faces Long Beach State in Henderson, Nevada

Long Beach State Beach (1-5) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-2) Henderson, Nevada; Monday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans…

Long Beach State Beach (1-5) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-2)

Henderson, Nevada; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -7.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro will take on Long Beach State at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada.

UNC Greensboro went 21-11 overall with a 9-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Spartans averaged 75.7 points per game last season, 11.6 from the free-throw line and 30.3 from beyond the arc.

The Beach are 1-5 in non-conference play. Long Beach State ranks sixth in the Big West with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Austin Johnson averaging 6.7.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

