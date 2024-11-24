UNC Asheville visits Central Arkansas following Cato’s 20-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) at Central Arkansas Bears (1-4) Conway, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5;…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) at Central Arkansas Bears (1-4)

Conway, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts UNC Asheville after Elias Cato scored 20 points in Central Arkansas’ 77-73 overtime loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Bears have gone 1-1 in home games. Central Arkansas allows 75.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

UNC Asheville finished 22-12 overall last season while going 5-7 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 78.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

