UNC Asheville set for road matchup with the Ohio Bobcats

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1) at Ohio Bobcats (0-1)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -9.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts UNC Asheville.

Ohio finished 20-13 overall a season ago while going 12-3 at home. The Bobcats averaged 7.1 steals, 3.5 blocks and 9.4 turnovers per game last season.

UNC Asheville went 5-7 on the road and 22-12 overall a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 78.9 points per game last season, 32.6 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 9.7 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

