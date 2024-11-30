UNC Asheville plays Tennessee State, aims to stop road skid

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-6) at Tennessee State Tigers (3-4) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville will…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-6) at Tennessee State Tigers (3-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville will try to end its five-game road slide when the Bulldogs visit Tennessee State.

The Tigers are 2-0 on their home court. Tennessee State has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 0-5 on the road. UNC Asheville ranks eighth in the Big South shooting 20.6% from 3-point range.

Tennessee State is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 12.7 percentage points lower than the 51.1% UNC Asheville allows to opponents. UNC Asheville averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Tennessee State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Somah Kamara is shooting 52.5% and averaging 16.0 points for the Tigers.

Abigail Wilson is scoring 9.8 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

