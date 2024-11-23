UNC Asheville faces Central Arkansas following Banks’ 23-point showing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) at Central Arkansas Bears (1-4) Conway, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) at Central Arkansas Bears (1-4)

Conway, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits Central Arkansas after Josh Banks scored 23 points in UNC Asheville’s 72-64 win against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Bears are 1-1 on their home court. Central Arkansas is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

UNC Asheville went 22-12 overall last season while going 5-7 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 78.9 points per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

