UMKC wins 124-36 against Kansas Christian

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Anderson Kopp scored 22 points Kansas City defeat Kansas Christian 124-36 on Friday night.

Kopp also had five rebounds and three steals for the Kangaroos (2-0). Kasheem Grady II scored 21 points while going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line and added seven rebounds. Jayson Petty had 16 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line.

Reuben Doria led the way for the Falcons of the NCCAA with 13 points. Kansas Christian also got seven points from Isaac Lane. Kaiden Hunter also had six points.

