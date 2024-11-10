UMKC plays No. 5 Iowa State after Kopp’s 22-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (2-0) at Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits No. 5…

UMKC Kangaroos (2-0) at Iowa State Cyclones (1-0)

Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits No. 5 Iowa State after Anderson Kopp scored 22 points in UMKC’s 124-36 victory over the Kansas Christian.

Iowa State finished 18-0 at home last season while going 29-8 overall. The Cyclones gave up 61.5 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

UMKC went 16-16 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Kangaroos averaged 71.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.3 last season.

